Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

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Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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