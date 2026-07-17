Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.19 and traded as high as $117.62. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $115.67, with a volume of 458,768 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

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