Insperity (NSP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Insperity to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.6717 billion for the quarter. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Insperity has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insperity

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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