Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.500 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 934,844 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,275. Insperity has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 997,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Insperity by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403,679 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,085 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 359,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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