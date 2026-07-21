Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $51.71. Insperity shares last traded at $51.5990, with a volume of 602,554 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. Insperity's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. The trade was a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $39,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Insperity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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