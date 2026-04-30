Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $34.79. Insperity shares last traded at $34.4320, with a volume of 40,629 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Down 6.0%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Insperity's payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,550,723.20. This represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Insperity by 134.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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