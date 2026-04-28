Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 4.7% - Here's What Happened

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 98,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,133,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.Insperity's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 160,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 972,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,591,016.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 214,437 shares of company stock worth $4,941,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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