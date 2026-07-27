Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $194.75 million for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $147.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Freedom Capital raised Inspire Medical Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Read Our Latest Report on INSP

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 731 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,865 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

Further Reading

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