Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Trading 3.4% Higher - What's Next?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.78. 88,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 152,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,296,095 shares of the company's stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,145 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company's stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: INSE is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired's product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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