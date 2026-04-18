Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Insteel Industries Stock Down 7.7%

IIIN stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $510.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.53). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $63,247.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,800. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,872 shares of the company's stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company's stock.

More Insteel Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Insteel outlines $20M 2026 capex

Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Insteel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. IIIN Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. Negative Sentiment: Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Insteel Reaches New 12‑Month Low

Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple media transcripts and call coverage highlighted the earnings shortfall and margin pressure, which likely amplified the selloff. Investors will be watching Q3 margin commentary and execution on the $20M capex plan. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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