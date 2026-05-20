Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.96.

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Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 62,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,296. Insulet has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Insulet by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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