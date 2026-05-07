Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.48. 81,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. Insulet has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $264.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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