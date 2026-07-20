Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$325.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFC. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$354.00 to C$347.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$306.00 to C$324.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$364.00 to C$372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$288.00 to C$314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

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Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$294.02 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$242.87 and a 12-month high of C$310.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$280.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$266.94.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.83 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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