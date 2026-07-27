Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$351.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$343.00 to C$351.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$288.00 to C$314.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$322.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$328.55.

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Intact Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$296.98. 118,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,882. The company's fifty day moving average is C$283.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$242.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$310.84. The stock has a market cap of C$52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.83 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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