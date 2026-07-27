Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$379.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$306.00 to C$324.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$322.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$354.00 to C$347.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$328.55.

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Intact Financial Stock Up 1.2%

TSE:IFC traded up C$3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$296.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 118,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$242.87 and a 1 year high of C$310.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$283.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$267.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of C$5.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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