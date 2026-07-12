Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.5714.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Intapp Trading Up 1.3%

INTA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 546,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 913.5% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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