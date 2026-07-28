Intapp (INTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $149.7520 million for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 262,930 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,741. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. Intapp has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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