Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.57.

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Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. Intapp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,536,000 after buying an additional 617,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intapp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,741,000 after buying an additional 582,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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