Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Intapp, Inc. NASDAQ: INTA. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

Get Intapp alerts: Sign Up

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,750 shares of the company's stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Intapp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intapp by 41.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intapp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intapp wasn't on the list.

While Intapp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here