Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 242,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 468,377 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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