Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.33.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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