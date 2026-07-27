Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 88953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.33.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 267,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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