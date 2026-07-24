Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 6.4% - Still a Buy?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.7420. 134,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 887,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company's stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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