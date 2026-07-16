Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.9350. Approximately 97,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 888,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 6.5%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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