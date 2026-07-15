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IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
IntegraFin logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised IntegraFin’s price target from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and kept a buy rating on the stock, implying about 20.4% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed: Royal Bank of Canada and Deutsche Bank have buy/outperform views with GBX 450 targets, while Shore Capital and Jefferies are at hold. Overall, the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 427.
  • IntegraFin shares rose 2.0% and opened at GBX 382, near its 12-month high of GBX 391.50. The company recently reported earnings, and insider buying was also noted, including a purchase by Euan Marshall.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 to GBX 460 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company's previous close.

IHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 427.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHP

IntegraFin Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 382 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 293 and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.34. The company has a current ratio of 250.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of GBX 8,580 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IntegraFin will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IntegraFin

In other IntegraFin news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 per share, with a total value of £16,250. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,263 shares of company stock worth $1,714,983. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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