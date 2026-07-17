IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 and last traded at GBX 391, with a volume of 400665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 427.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHP

IntegraFin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 250.17.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 8,580 million during the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IntegraFin

In other IntegraFin news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 84 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 per share, for a total transaction of £306.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,347 shares of company stock worth $1,745,643. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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