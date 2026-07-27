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Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Hold” consensus on Intel, with 29 hold, 15 buy, 2 strong-buy and 3 sell ratings among 49 firms. The average 12-month price target is approximately $107.67.
  • Intel’s second-quarter results significantly exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, up 25.2% year over year.
  • Management’s third-quarter guidance topped estimates, supported by stronger AI and data-center demand and progress in Intel’s foundry and 18A manufacturing initiatives; institutional investors own 64.53% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the forty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.6658.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.8% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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