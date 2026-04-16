Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the chip maker's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock's current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.92.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a PE ratio of -811.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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