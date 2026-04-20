Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the chip maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.51.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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