Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.380-0.380 EPS.

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Intel Stock Down 2.3%

Intel stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 108,079,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,889,844. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,066 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,170 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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