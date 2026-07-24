Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the chip maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $95.13. 120,683,172 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,334,148. The firm has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Southern Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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