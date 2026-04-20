Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.66.

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Intel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. 15,500,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,995,039. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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