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Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wedbush raised Intel’s price target from $60 to $98 while keeping a neutral rating, implying only modest downside from the prior close. Other firms have also lifted targets, and the consensus rating remains Hold with a consensus target of $105.03.
  • Intel posted a stronger-than-expected quarter, with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion, up about 25% year over year. The results marked Intel’s best growth in more than 15 years.
  • Management’s outlook and AI/data center momentum were viewed positively, as Intel guided Q3 revenue to $15.8 billion-$16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38. Reports also pointed to a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, supporting the turnaround narrative.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $60.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock's previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3,185.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market.
  • Positive Sentiment: News that Intel and Fortinet collaborated on a new security processor, plus Intel’s first named outside foundry customer, strengthened the narrative that the foundry business is starting to attract real commercial momentum.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Analyst Recommendations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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