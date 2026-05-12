Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 170,841,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 119,538,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Intel to $124 from $100, saying agentic AI server demand supports the turnaround story, even while it kept a neutral rating. Benzinga source

Mizuho raised its price target on Intel to $124 from $100, saying agentic AI server demand supports the turnaround story, even while it kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Intel remains a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting possible new foundry and packaging business tied to customers such as Apple and SK Hynix, which could improve Intel’s long-term growth outlook. MarketWatch source

Intel remains a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting possible new foundry and packaging business tied to customers such as Apple and SK Hynix, which could improve Intel’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also framed Intel’s rally as part of a broader semiconductor boom driven by AI demand and memory-chip shortages, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the sector. 247WallSt source

Recent coverage also framed Intel’s rally as part of a broader semiconductor boom driven by AI demand and memory-chip shortages, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say Intel’s optimism is already heavily priced in after an outsized multi-week surge, suggesting the stock may need to consolidate before another leg higher. Barchart source

Some analysts say Intel’s optimism is already heavily priced in after an outsized multi-week surge, suggesting the stock may need to consolidate before another leg higher. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure comes from profit-taking across semiconductor stocks after record highs, which has pushed Intel lower along with peers like AMD and Micron. Barron’s source

The immediate pressure comes from profit-taking across semiconductor stocks after record highs, which has pushed Intel lower along with peers like AMD and Micron. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch and other outlets noted that hotter-than-expected CPI and concerns about future data-center capex are making investors more cautious on chip stocks in the near term. MarketWatch source

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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