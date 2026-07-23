Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.24 and last traded at $100.23. 116,431,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,094,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 74.8% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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