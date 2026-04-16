Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

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Intel Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of INTC opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.84 billion, a PE ratio of -822.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $65, citing “insatiable” server/CPU demand that supports Intel’s near-term revenue and pricing power. Read More.

Susquehanna raised its price target to $65, citing “insatiable” server/CPU demand that supports Intel’s near-term revenue and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Northland boosted its target dramatically to $92 and kept an outperform view, reinforcing bullish sentiment that Intel’s foundry/server wins and AI exposure can justify much higher valuation. Read More.

Northland boosted its target dramatically to $92 and kept an outperform view, reinforcing bullish sentiment that Intel’s foundry/server wins and AI exposure can justify much higher valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market optimism around Intel’s role in the Terafab project (Tesla/SpaceX/xAI) and other AI infra partnerships has amplified trader interest, seen as a potential multi-year revenue/market-share catalyst for Intel’s foundry and packaging businesses. Read More.

Market optimism around Intel’s role in the Terafab project (Tesla/SpaceX/xAI) and other AI infra partnerships has amplified trader interest, seen as a potential multi-year revenue/market-share catalyst for Intel’s foundry and packaging businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intel joined Nokia and Dell on a compact 5G edge UPF appliance that claims performance and power benefits for telco customers — a commercial proof point for Intel’s data-center and edge silicon roadmap. Read More.

Intel joined Nokia and Dell on a compact 5G edge UPF appliance that claims performance and power benefits for telco customers — a commercial proof point for Intel’s data-center and edge silicon roadmap. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC reported stronger-than-expected guidance and reiterated a multi-year AI growth cycle, underscoring robust sector demand but also highlighting intense competition and capacity dynamics across foundry suppliers. Read More.

TSMC reported stronger-than-expected guidance and reiterated a multi-year AI growth cycle, underscoring robust sector demand but also highlighting intense competition and capacity dynamics across foundry suppliers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia-related positioning (public commentary that Nvidia has large holdings in related chip/cloud names) and data-center GPU/CPU supply dynamics are reshaping where AI infrastructure dollars flow; this is supportive for Intel’s CPU/foundry narrative but also keeps competition in focus. Read More.

Nvidia-related positioning (public commentary that Nvidia has large holdings in related chip/cloud names) and data-center GPU/CPU supply dynamics are reshaping where AI infrastructure dollars flow; this is supportive for Intel’s CPU/foundry narrative but also keeps competition in focus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $60 but kept a “market perform” rating (and other analysts still show mixed views), signaling some skepticism about upside from current levels and implying limited margin for error. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $60 but kept a “market perform” rating (and other analysts still show mixed views), signaling some skepticism about upside from current levels and implying limited margin for error. Read More. Negative Sentiment: After a nine-session winning streak, commentary about valuation stretch and a short-term pullback has surfaced — traders are taking profits and some outlets question whether the rally has gotten ahead of fundamentals. Read More.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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