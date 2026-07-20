Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Time to Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $97.06. Approximately 89,171,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 120,614,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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