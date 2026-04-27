Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday after New Street Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. New Street Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $84.99. Approximately 177,860,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 112,407,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a PE ratio of -137.08, a PEG ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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