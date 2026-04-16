Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $68.61 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 107,406,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 109,270,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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