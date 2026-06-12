Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $124.57. 148,352,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 121,380,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upped their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here