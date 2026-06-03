Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 4.4% - Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $112.6720. 116,785,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,229,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.93.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel unveiled new AI infrastructure products at Computex, including Xeon 6 Plus chips, Ethernet E835 controllers, and its upcoming Crescent Island AI data center GPU, signaling a broader push into AI servers and cloud/edge workloads. Article Title

Intel unveiled new AI infrastructure products at Computex, including Xeon 6 Plus chips, Ethernet E835 controllers, and its upcoming Crescent Island AI data center GPU, signaling a broader push into AI servers and cloud/edge workloads. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s CEO reframed the company’s relationship with TSMC as collaborative rather than purely competitive, which helped ease concerns about Intel’s foundry strategy and supported sentiment around its turnaround plan. Article Title

Intel’s CEO reframed the company’s relationship with TSMC as collaborative rather than purely competitive, which helped ease concerns about Intel’s foundry strategy and supported sentiment around its turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: Intel is also benefiting from reports of strong CPU demand tied to rapid growth in agentic AI, reinforcing the idea that its core processor business still has meaningful strength. Article Title

Intel is also benefiting from reports of strong CPU demand tied to rapid growth in agentic AI, reinforcing the idea that its core processor business still has meaningful strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted renewed investor interest in Intel after recent volatility, with commentary suggesting the stock is rebounding from a short-term pullback rather than reacting to a single new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Several articles highlighted renewed investor interest in Intel after recent volatility, with commentary suggesting the stock is rebounding from a short-term pullback rather than reacting to a single new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with Nvidia’s new PC AI chip and broader AI push pressuring Intel and reminding investors that Intel still faces a tough fight in both PCs and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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