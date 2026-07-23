Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

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Intel Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 114,795,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,094,617. The company has a market capitalization of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,066 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,170 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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