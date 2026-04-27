Intellia Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,980 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,111 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.52.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,207,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,967 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,746,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,827,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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