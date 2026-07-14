Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.7759 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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