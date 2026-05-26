Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here