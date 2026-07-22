Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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