Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,873,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,445. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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