Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £3,606.32 in Stock

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Intercede Group Stock Performance

Intercede Group plc ( LON:IGP Get Free Report ) insider Nitil Patel purchased 2,956 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 per share, for a total transaction of £3,606.32.

IGP traded down GBX 3 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 111. 104,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Intercede Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 73 and a 1-year high of GBX 195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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