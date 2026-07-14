Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1,453.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE IHG opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $113.32 and a 1-year high of $175.89.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG's business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG's brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

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