Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 223887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Wall Street Zen raised Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $508.76 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

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